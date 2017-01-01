Stripe Credits App
An all-in-one tool that provides everything a SaaS company needs to manage and add startup credits via Stripe. This tool reads data from your database and writes data to Stripe using the native Retool integration.
David Boskovitz
Software Engineer at Kiwi
Retool allows us to deliver a ton of internal apps fast. These apps are critical to the business, but our engineers rarely have time. With Retool, you can go from idea to app instantly. Our operations are significantly more effective.