Twilio + Segment Personalized Outreach App
Retool lets you use Segment and Twilio together to personalize your outreach channels. This sample app allows in-store sales reps to look at a user’s online purchase history during a BOPIS (Buy Online Pickup In-Store) scenario and offer a loyalty coupon for same-day in-store purchase. You can extract data from the Segment Profile API and POST back to the Track API, plus use data to personalize outreach channel via Sendgrid's mail send endpoint and Twilio Messages.