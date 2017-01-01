  Back to all templates

Interactive Map of USA

A simple template designed to showcase one component: the Map. It is powered by MapBox, so anything MapBox supports, we support. Plot regions and points on the Map via GeoJSON, and drill down in to a region!
Components

Text

Text

Map

Map

Container

Container

kee han ooi headshot

Kee Han Ooi

Software Engineer at Solera Health at Solera Health

Retool offers us prebuilt components and integration with resources that we otherwise would have to build. Ultimately, Retool empowers us to provide a better tooling service level to our internal users than in the past and, as a result, better serve our customers.

Frequently Asked Questions

What is Retool?toggle icon
Retool is a development platform that allows developers to quickly build custom internal tools and dashboards for their businesses. Retool offers a drag-and-drop interface and pre-built components, making it easy to create applications while writing little code.
Who uses Retool?toggle icon
Retool is used by a variety of businesses, from small startups to large enterprises, across industries such as healthcare, finance, and e-commerce. Retool is particularly useful for businesses that rely heavily on internal tools and dashboards to run their operations, as it allows for the creation of custom applications tailored to their specific needs.
What databases does Retool support?toggle icon
Retool supports a wide range of databases, including MySQL, PostgreSQL, Microsoft SQL Server, Amazon Redshift, and Google BigQuery. Retool also offers integrations with popular APIs and services such as Stripe, Twilio, and Slack, making it easy to incorporate data from these sources into Retool applications. Here is a list of all our different integrations.

