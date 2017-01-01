Interactive Map of USA
A simple template designed to showcase one component: the Map. It is powered by MapBox, so anything MapBox supports, we support. Plot regions and points on the Map via GeoJSON, and drill down in to a region!
Kee Han Ooi
Software Engineer at Solera Health at Solera Health
Retool offers us prebuilt components and integration with resources that we otherwise would have to build. Ultimately, Retool empowers us to provide a better tooling service level to our internal users than in the past and, as a result, better serve our customers.