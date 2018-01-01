Solutions
Retool makes it easy to build internal apps on top of Airtable. Join Airtable data with your DBs and APIs. Manage access with granular permissions.
Retool connects to Airtable’s API via REST or GraphQL. Connect Airtable to multiple other data sources and build apps that can read, write, and interface with your data.
Replace your Airtable workflows with fully featured CRUD apps or simple forms. Version control your apps and use granular permissions that work for your GTM teams.
Retool's library of 50+ drag and drop components – think tables, buttons, text inputs, lets you build your front-end in no time. Connect components to requests to your Airtable endpoints via Retool's query GUI, and you've got yourself a working tool in no time.
Dean McRobie
CTO at CommonBond
I tell every technology leader I talk to that they should look at Retool as a way to reduce the burden of building admin UIs and democratize that kind of stuff across their company.
Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.