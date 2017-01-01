Solutions

Firebase admin panel

The default Firebase admin panel is hard to use, but it doesn't have to be. Customize your own Firebase admin panel for all your CRUD needs.

CRUD for Firebase Auth

View all of your user fields, edit information like email verification status, search and filter by any user field, add users with properties more detailed than just username and password, and copy any fields - not just UID.

CRUD for Firestore / Realtime DB

Add documents via clean JSON without clicking “+” for every field, filter and query by multiple fields, search collections and documents, set query limits, and copy entire fields or documents with just a little bit of Javascript.

Save hundreds of hours with pre-made templates

Build a Firebase admin panel in just a few clicks with ready-made templates. If templates don’t fit your use case out of the box, you can build to your liking with with 50+ out of the box components.

All of the stuff you want to do in the Firestore UI, but can't.

What you can build with Retool

Retool provides the building blocks for any internal tool

Whether you're building a basic CRUD interface or refund management software, internal tools have the same building blocks: tables, text boxes, dropdowns, etc. Retool gives you a simple way to connect these building blocks with your own data sources so you can assemble any custom internal tool, fast.

 
